The Upcoming Moth Ball May Be Sold Out, But You Can Still Make A Difference

Again this year, the Moth Ball, presented by CityScope Magazine, has sold out with over 1,000 ladies expected to enjoy a night of food, drinks, and dancing all for the benefit of Love’s Arm.

Although tickets are sold out, you can still make a difference by donating to Love’s Arm today. They provide love, advocacy, and support for women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, addiction, and all types of commercial sexual exploitation.

Founded in 2005, Love's Arm has exceptional leadership and broad support. It is Chattanooga's oldest organization providing hope and healing to victims of trafficking.

The organization provides cost-free, long- and short-term housing, as well as assistance with food, clothing, medical care, and therapeutic treatment. Many victims are trafficked as children and have suffered significant emotional and physical trauma. Many are now mothers. When they heal and thrive, so do the children. When the children thrive, so does the community.

The money raised by the Moth Ball by CityScope Magazine 2024 will directly impact women and children right here in Chattanooga.

Visit TheMothBall.org to donate now and learn moe.