YMCA To Provide Hundreds Of Thousands Of Free Meals To Children This Summer

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga will be serving free m­eals across 80 sites to children 18 and younger again this year as part of its Summer Feeding Program, operated out of both the J.A. Henry Community and North Georgia Community YMCAs.

Meals are available to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

The meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last year, with the help of volunteers and the support of donors, the Y prepared and served 302,000 healthy meals across 80 sites in Chattanooga, Cleveland and North Georgia.

Volunteers are always needed to prepare, deliver, and serve meals and to lead games and activities.

Find a Site Near You

The Y offers a convenient service to locate free meal sites nearby. Text the word “FOOD” to 304304 to find three locations closest to you.

For more information on the Y’s Youth Food Programs, including how to get involved, visit ymcachattanooga.org/programs/community/youth-food-programs.

More information on the programs can also be found on social media: