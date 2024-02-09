Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of "Traveling With Denella "

Chattanooga takes the spotlight in the upcoming episode of the nationally acclaimed television series, "Traveling with Denella."
Known for its authentic and adventurous approach, the show offers viewers a captivating journey through the world's most stunning and unforgettable destinations.
The episode featuring Chattanooga on “Traveling with Denella” is set to premiere on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at various times. It will be syndicated nationally across select markets in the United States.
Viewers can also catch “Traveling with Denella” on demand through GFNTV and GoTraveler.
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. collaborated with “Traveling with Denella,” to provide strategic guidance to seamlessly integrate prominent attractions and locations throughout the upcoming episode.
Notable Chattanooga landmarks and experiences showcased in the episode include:
- Rock City Gardens
- Adventures Sports Innovation
- Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
- Calliope Restaurant
- The Hotel Chalet at the Choo Choo
- Chattanooga Choo Choo
- Tennessee Aquarium
- Tennessee Riverwalk
- Bike Chattanooga
- Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum
- Uncle Larry's Restaurant
- Chattanooga Zoo
- Read House Hotel
- Sculpture Fields at Montague Park
Ruby Falls
Lookout Limousine