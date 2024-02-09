Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of "Traveling With Denella "

Chattanooga takes the spotlight in the upcoming episode of the nationally acclaimed television series, "Traveling with Denella."

Known for its authentic and adventurous approach, the show offers viewers a captivating journey through the world's most stunning and unforgettable destinations.

The episode featuring Chattanooga on “Traveling with Denella” is set to premiere on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at various times. It will be syndicated nationally across select markets in the United States.

Viewers can also catch “Traveling with Denella” on demand through GFNTV and GoTraveler.

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. collaborated with “Traveling with Denella,” to provide strategic guidance to seamlessly integrate prominent attractions and locations throughout the upcoming episode.

Notable Chattanooga landmarks and experiences showcased in the episode include:

Rock City Gardens

Adventures Sports Innovation

Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center

Calliope Restaurant

The Hotel Chalet at the Choo Choo

Chattanooga Choo Choo

Tennessee Aquarium

Tennessee Riverwalk

Bike Chattanooga

Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum

Uncle Larry's Restaurant

Chattanooga Zoo

Read House Hotel

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park

Ruby Falls

Lookout Limousine