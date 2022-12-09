Chattanooga Named Top Winter Destination For U.S. Travelers By TripAdvisor

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is proud to announce that Chattanooga, Tennessee, was named the top trending winter destination for domestic travelers by TripAdvisor.

This recognition highlights iconic locations and amenities in Chattanooga, including Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, Walnut Street Bridge, Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Holiday Trail of Lights, and a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, The Edwin Hotel.

TripAdvisor is the world’s largest travel guidance platform, assisting hundreds of millions of travelers each month in discovering where to visit, where to stay, what to do, and where to eat while planning their next vacation.

TripAdvisor’s rundown of top trending winter destinations is calculated by evaluating the fastest-growing domestic destinations that U.S. users are searching on TripAdvisor and the travel dates over multiple years.

"Chattanooga is the perfect destination for winter travel," says Barry White, Chattanooga Tourism Co. President and CEO. "Our winter is just cold enough to let you know it is winter but mild enough for visitors to really enjoy the entire city. Chattanooga offers travelers a significant number of indoor attractions, seasonal events, and year-round outdoor activities thanks to our moderate climate."

Through ongoing relationships, Chattanooga consistently stays at the forefront of interests in the media. The Chattanooga Tourism Co. shares Chattanooga’s stories and promotes the city as a leading destination to create prosperity and growth in the community.