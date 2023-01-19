Cruise Industry Prepares For Strong Year As Americans Look To Set Sail In 2023

After nearly three years of challenges and uncertainty, cruise lines are gearing up for a strong year with travel demand rising and Americans eager to set sail.

A new AAA survey finds 52% of U.S. adults are just as likely or more likely to consider taking a cruise vacation than they were before the pandemic. That number is up from 45% one year ago.

"Cruising is back in a big way. We expect a lot more people to book cruises in 2023 as several new ships have entered the market," says Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. "We already saw this in November which proved to be a record-breaking month for cruise bookings. For many cruise companies, Black Friday was the single largest booking day in history."

Types of Cruises Most Travelers Want to Take in 2023

Contemporary, family-friendly, and luxury cruises top the list of most popular ships among people who are likely to go on a cruise this year, according to AAA's survey. But smaller, more intimate ships are gaining popularity, like river cruises which offer personalized itineraries and port-centric experiences.

“Cruising offers tremendous value versus other vacation options. Increasingly, there is something for everyone in cruise vacation options," adds Haas. "Families, couples and friends looking to reconnect are finding that cruising offers outstanding experiences and value. Cruise lines have undertaken extensive measures to promote health and safety onboard, so you can expect attention to detail and cleanliness. In the case of unexpected illness, they have protocols in place to isolate passengers as they recuperate."

5 Mistakes People Make When Booking Cruises