Drivers To Road Trip In Near-Record Levels As Gas Prices Ease Into Summer

GasBuddy has released its 2024 Summer Travel Survey results and forecast for Memorial Day travel, revealing a near-record number of Americans planning to road trip this summer as gas prices continue to decline ahead of the holiday weekend.

According to the survey, 76% of Americans plan to take a road trip between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, up 18% from 2023.

The average traveler has two road trips planned, with many venturing far – 49% expect to drive five or more hours to reach their destination.

Among major travel holidays, Memorial Day is the most popular with 60% planning a road trip, followed by Independence Day at 45% and Labor Day at 34%.

Over half (58%) of road trippers have already confirmed their plans by booking accommodation.

July 4th is expected to be the lowest priced holiday at the pump, with Labor Day a bit uncertain due to hurricane season.

“It looks like it’ll be a busy start to the summer driving season, and while Americans gripe about the cost of gasoline, it doesn’t seem that too many are going to be deterred from hitting the road,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Hurricane season is a major wildcard for those hitting the road this summer, but absent a major storm in the Gulf, gas prices should not be much of a hindrance for those taking a road trip.”

While road trips may reign supreme, expenses are a major factor shaping summer travel this year. 63% of survey respondents cited cost as their top consideration when planning trips. And though gas prices reign in importance, few Americans are looking at an electric vehicle to alleviate fuel costs: just some 15% of respondents are thinking about purchasing an EV.

While prices at the pump won’t reach record-highs this year, drivers can leverage tools to save substantially on summer road trip gas.

Use the GasBuddy app. Before getting low on gas, plan your next fill up and find the lowest priced station on your route. Savings can range from 10 to 50 cents per gallon over just a few blocks.

Mind the line. State lines can bring significant changes in gasoline taxes, and motorists should be vigilant during their road trip as picking the right side of the line can result in savings or additional spending of 25 cents to $2 per gallon.

Take advantage of loyalty programs. Many gas stations offer bonus savings or introductory offers that can save you up to 25 cents per gallon.

To stay up to date on gas prices and save money on summer road trips, download the GasBuddy app or visit gasbuddy.com.