Forbes Names Chattanooga One Of The Top 50 Places To Travel To In The World

Chattanooga has been named one of the best places to travel in 2023 by Forbes.

One of the 50 and only 11 domestic destinations, Chattanooga is listed alongside worldwide destinations, including Botswana, Vancouver Island, and Cyprus. The article encourages readers to explore Chattanooga’s outdoor activities, attractions, public arts, and more.

"Nashville may have country music and Memphis is home to Elvis, but Chattanooga exudes a natural beauty that makes it a Tennessee gem," Barbara King, Forbes Advisor Contributor, writes in the article. "Chattanooga effortlessly blends outdoor activities, art, history and a vibrant restaurant scene guaranteed to indulge your inner foodie."

Among the many attractions singled out in the article are the Incline Railway, the Riverwalk, the Sculpture Garden at Montague Park, the Walnut St. pedestrian bridge, the "hip" North Shore district, and Chattanooga’s many microbreweries.

