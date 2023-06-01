Miami Nonstop Flight Returns This Saturday To The Chattanooga Airport

Nonstop Miami flights return to Chattanooga Airport this Saturday, June 3.

The American Airlines flight will depart weekly from Chattanooga at 7 a.m. on Saturday and offer a return service every Saturday evening, arriving at 10 p.m.

Passengers can connect in Miami International Airport to more than 90 international destinations across the globe including Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America. The returned service will also provide easy access to PortMiami – the largest passenger port in the world – for both cruising and business.

“Through listening to the needs and wishes of passengers, the Chattanooga Airport was able to work together with our partner American Airlines to return the nonstop service to Miami,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport. “We’re just as excited as passengers to have this flight return and for the opportunities it brings for vacation and business.”

“American is excited to bring back service between the Chattanooga Airport and Miami International Airport this summer,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines director of short-haul network planning. “This flight will complement our existing service from CHA to Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth and Washington D.C. We are thrilled to offer customers more ways to experience scenic Chattanooga and provide local residents with additional access to American’s global network.”

With the return of the Miami service, the Chattanooga Airport will offer nonstop service to nine cities with connections to countless destinations. For more information and to book a flight from the Chattanooga Airport, visit www.chattairport.com.

To find our more information about this flight and the airport’s eight other nonstop destinations, visit www.chattairport.com/airlines-destinations.