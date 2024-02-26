Make Plans To Road Trip To Preble County, Ohio For A Spectacular April Eclipse Experience

On April 8th of this year, there will be a total solar eclipse that will be seen not that far north of Chattanooga, and won't be seen again until 2099.

In fact, one of the best places to see the eclipse is just a road trip away: Preble County, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati up I-75.

Of the 13 U.S. states in the narrow path of totality, Ohio is right smack dab in the heart of it all. A total solar eclipse is a rare and spectacular event.

On average, one happens somewhere on Earth only once every 1.5 years, and only 21 solar eclipses have crossed the lower 48 U.S. states in its entire existence.

The eclipse will be visible for about four minutes beginning at approximately 3:08 on Monday, April 8th. And the folks in Preble County are planning activities for that 4-minute event, plus all kinds of fun, engaging and educational events and activities throughout the entire weekend leading up to the big event.

And they would like to inite you to join them and "get mooned". Make it a long weekend or just come for the day. They have great lodging options, wonderful places to eat, drink and shop, and some of the nicest, most down-to-earth and fun people you will ever meet. Or ever watch a total solar eclipse with.

2024 Eclipse Weekend Schedule

April 5

Lewisburg Diamond Days (through April 8)

April 6

All Day -- Demo Derby Expo

April 7

April 8

To learn more about where to stay, eat and shop in Preble County during the Eclipse Days, visit visitpreblecounty.org/2024-solar-eclipse/

In order to safely view and prevent damage, the solar eclipse (and present eyesight damage), viewers will need to wear ISO Certified Solar eclipse glasses. Preble County will have glasses available at many locations throughout the County