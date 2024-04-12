Soaky Mountain Waterpark To Open For 2024 Season In May, Worth The Road Trip

Soaky Mountain Waterpark officials today announced its 50-acre waterpark, located just up the road in Sevierville, Tennessee, will officially open for the 2024 season on May 11 and 12, and then daily starting May 17.

Expand SOAKY Mountain_FINAL

According to Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, “We’re thrilled to be opening for our fourth season. We’ve become a summer tradition for many people living and vacationing in the Smoky mountain region and we couldn’t be more proud. A day visiting our waterpark is always fun for everyone! It doesn’t matter what age you are we have something for everyone.”

This year park officials are adding a Tropical Snow stand next to The Hive kiddy play and spray structure. They are also adding Philly Nachos to the Philly Up Food Truck menu and are slightly revamping Summit Snacks.

In addition to the waterpark’s Edge dueling water coaster that opened in 2023, Soaky has one other water coaster for thrill seekers, endless water slides, a massive wave pool, an adventure river, Boomer’s Bay and The Hive kiddy areas, and more! The waterpark is also planning on having regional musicians performing on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 to 5 pm near the park’s Wipe Out Bar.

Season admission passes are on sale now through April 30 for $109.99 and include one guest daily admission ticket. A season pass holder celebration is planned for Friday, May 17 from 10 am to 6 pm. All pass holders who purchase a 2024 souvenir cup will receive free Coke product refills for the day. Pass holders will also receive 25% off of all food and non-alcoholic beverages and retail purchases and a free pickle with the purchase of a Philly Up Cheese Steak and a free pretzel rod at Candy Cabin.

Starting May 1, they will be $119.99 Daily admission tickets are $49.99 (if purchased online) for anyone above 42 inches and $41.99 for anyone under 42 inches. Children ages three and up require a ticket.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark will be open through Labor Day and then weekends in September (weather permitting). For more information visit soakymountainwaterpark.com.

Registered guests at Wilderness at the Smokies who rent one of the resort’s three new cabin options (the 4-Bedroom, Entertainment of Treehouse Cabins) will receive a free Soaky ticket with their stay. For details visit: wildernessatthesmokies.com/specials-packages

All the rest of Wilderness at the Smokies’ registered guests can purchase a discounted daily admission ticket for $19.99 at the time of check-in.