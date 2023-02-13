The Chattanooga Airport’s Nonstop Route To Miami Returns This June

The Chattanooga Airport will resume the nonstop service to Miami with American Airlines on Saturday, June 3.

The return of the nonstop flight at the Chattanooga Airport meets the needs of local leisure and business travelers and allows for greater tourism opportunities for the city of Chattanooga.

“Through listening to the needs and wishes of passengers, the Chattanooga Airport was able to work together with our partner American Airlines to return the nonstop service to Miami,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport. “We’re just as excited as passengers to have this flight return and for the opportunities it brings for vacation and business.”

The route between Chattanooga and Miami will include Saturday-only service under the following schedule:

Depart CHA at 7 a.m. | Arrive MIA at 9:15 a.m.

Depart MIA at 7:35 p.m. | Arrive CHA at 9:55 p.m.

Passengers can connect in Miami International Airport to more than 60 international destinations across Central America, the Caribbean and Latin America. The returned service from Chattanooga will also provide easy access to PortMiami – the largest passenger port in the world – for both cruising and business.

“American is excited to bring back service between the Chattanooga Airport and Miami International Airport this summer,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines director of short-haul network planning. “This flight will complement our existing service from CHA to Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth and Washington D.C. We are thrilled to offer customers more ways to experience scenic Chattanooga and provide local residents with additional access to American’s global network.”

With the return of the Miami service, the Chattanooga Airport will offer nonstop service to nine cities with connections to countless destinations. For more information and to book a flight from the Chattanooga Airport, visit www.chattairport.com.