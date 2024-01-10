Travel Like A Local With Tennessee Tourism’s Newly Unveiled 2024 Vacation Guide

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development unveiled its official 2024 Tennessee Vacation Guide today, inviting travelers worldwide to experience the state’s vibrant culture through the eyes of locals.

The guide is available now as a free printed guide or e-guide at TNvacation.com or any of the state’s 16 Welcome Centers.

This year’s guide is a treasure trove of insider tips and itineraries curated from those who call Tennessee home. The 2024 guide spotlights individuals like 16-year-old entrepreneur Addie Richmond, owner of Peppermint Addie & Co. in Jackson. Addie and other Tennessee tastemakers share their cherished local hangouts and must-visit locations, along with undeniable praise for the people who live here that make it such a special place.

Insights from Tennessee Tastemakers:

Florencia Rusiñol of Johnson City : Delve into the outdoors at Buffalo Mountain Park, Tweetsie Trail and Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park. Savor local delights at White Duck Taco Shop, Red Meze or Mid City Grill. Immerse in live performances at The Down Home.

: Delve into the outdoors at Buffalo Mountain Park, Tweetsie Trail and Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park. Savor local delights at White Duck Taco Shop, Red Meze or Mid City Grill. Immerse in live performances at The Down Home. Marcus Hall of Knoxville : Indulge in the vibrant Market Square and Old City scenes. Engage in art at Nouveau Classics and Gay Street galleries. Explore Marcus’ flagship store, Marc Nelson Denim, showcasing bespoke leather goods and custom-tailored jeans.

: Indulge in the vibrant Market Square and Old City scenes. Engage in art at Nouveau Classics and Gay Street galleries. Explore Marcus’ flagship store, Marc Nelson Denim, showcasing bespoke leather goods and custom-tailored jeans. Lindsay Ferrier of Murfreesboro : Embark on an offbeat adventure to Ethridge's Amish town. Relish a post-tour feast at Shaffer Farms Texas Bar-B-Q. Explore the myriad events at Tennessee’s 57 State Parks.

: Embark on an offbeat adventure to Ethridge's Amish town. Relish a post-tour feast at Shaffer Farms Texas Bar-B-Q. Explore the myriad events at Tennessee’s 57 State Parks. Chris Thomas of Franklin : Begin the day at Herban Market, delve into Franklin’s history at Carnton, and wander Leiper’s Fork and Main Street, visiting boutiques like Tin Cottage and White’s Mercantile.

: Begin the day at Herban Market, delve into Franklin’s history at Carnton, and wander Leiper’s Fork and Main Street, visiting boutiques like Tin Cottage and White’s Mercantile. Alex Castle of Memphis : Experience the craftsmanship at Old Dominick Distillery, venture through Memphis attractions like Beale Street and The Peabody Memphis and savor the iconic Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken.

: Experience the craftsmanship at Old Dominick Distillery, venture through Memphis attractions like Beale Street and The Peabody Memphis and savor the iconic Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. Addie Richmond of Jackson: Explore eclectic boutiques like Third Eye Curiosities, revel in live performances at The NED, and dine at local favorites like Saucy Jake’s Street Food and Skillet Junction Restaurant before indulging in Peppermint Addie's delectable treats.

The 150-plus page magazine, produced by Franklin-based Journal Communications, Inc., captures Tennessee’s scenic beauty, rich culture, diverse offerings and warm hospitality. Readers will uncover can’t-miss music venues, locally-owned restaurants, epic family adventures and more. Distributed to nearly 500,000 visitors annually, the guide serves as inspiration for travelers seeking an authentic Tennessee experience