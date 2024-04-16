Bidders For Critters Auction To Support Ongoing Chattanooga Zoo Expansion

The Chattanooga Zoo is hosting their inaugural Bidders for Critters online auction to raise funds for the Zoo’s ongoing Cape of Africa expansion.

The auction, running from April 21 to April 27, features exclusive Zoo experiences, hotel stays, art, tickets to local attractions, animal encounters and much more.

“Our entirely new Cape of Africa section is opening this summer, and we are eager for everyone to see our three new African species - warthogs, servals and Cape porcupines,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo. “All proceeds from Bidders for Critters are going directly to animal care for our new species including food, health care, enrichment items, habitat upkeep and other essentials. We are so thankful to every local business for donating such a variety of wonderful gifts, services and experiences for the auction.”

Bidders for Critters starts on April 21 at 8 a.m. and will end on April 27 at 5 p.m. Over 70 items, ranging in value from $50 to $2,000, are available. Some of the items include:

Dinner on the Chattanooga Zoo’s giraffe feeding platform

Exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences with Zoo veterinarian staff and others

Up-close animal encounters and animal art experiences

Tickets to local attractions like the Chattanooga Lookouts, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Chattanooga Football Club and many more

Reservations at local hotels

Gift certificates and/or baskets from Tailgate Brewery, Chattanooga Beard Co., Snapdragon Hemp, Team Popp Dental, and others

Unique artwork, including prints and pens, donated by members of the Red Bank Artisan Guild

All bidding will take place online, and each item will be awarded to the highest bidder at 5 p.m. on April 27. Items will be available for pick up at the Chattanooga Zoo starting April 29.

The Chattanooga Zoo’s $3.9 million Cape of Africa expansion is set to open this summer and will feature new African animals, an expanded giraffe yard, areas for up-close animal encounters, a waterfall and other water features, and more. The Cape of Africa is the Zoo’s single largest expansion to-date.

To register for Bidders for Critters, see the entire list of auction items, and place your bids starting April 21, visit chattzoo.org/events/bidders-for-critters.

For more information about the Cape of Africa expansion, visit chattzoo.org/support/charging-forward.