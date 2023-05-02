Brunch And Blooms Returns To Reflection Riding This Mother’s Day

The always popular Brunch and Blooms is Mother’s Day, May 14 at Reflection Riding.

Brunch and Blooms promotes the sale of native plants to the Chattanooga region and will be held at the Native Plant Nursery from 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now and will likely sell out.

Tickets include a delicious brunch with cocktails in the scenic, natural setting of Reflection Riding with the music of Call Me Spinster providing the soundtrack for a wonderful day. Those who attend will be able to browse from the selection of native plants for their garden and their home.

“We are so proud to bring back Brunch and Blooms for the second year. With it being on Mother’s Day this year, we expect a fast sell out,” says Reflection Riding’s Managing Director, Mary Corson. “Whether you are celebrating with your Mom or you just want to simply enjoy a fun day out in a beautiful setting, Brunch and Blooms is a must, so get your tickets before they sell out,” said Corson.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased on www.reflectionriding.org. Tickets for members are $40 and $45 for non-members. Kids 10 and under are free. In the event of severe weather, Brunch and Blooms may be postponed or canceled. Bring a camping chair or blanket, as chairs and tables are limited.

About Call Me Spinster: Sisters Rosalie, Rachel, and Amelia formed the trio Call Me Spinster after unearthing their grandfather’s accordion in a closet and spending several summers learning pop covers. Spinster melds familial harmony and old-timey sensibilities with pop sounds, reviving classics of doo-wop, 80’s art pop, and 90’s boy band rock.