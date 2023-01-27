Chattanooga Featured In New Episode Of Discovery Channel's RV There Yet? TV Series

Chattanooga is the featured destination in the upcoming season two, episode five of the national television series RV There Yet? on the Discovery Channel.

RV There Yet? is a reality travel series about a road trip to explore America’s National Parks featuring adventurous detours along the way

Chattanooga Tourism Co. partnered with RV There Yet? to provide strategic direction and integrate prominent attractions and locations throughout the episode. Recognizable locations, Chattanooga experiences, and local experts featured in the episode include:

Harrison Bay State Park | Ranger Matt Vawter

Lookout Mountain Incline Railway | Matthew Higgins

Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum | Reed Caldwell

Point Park | Ranger Jim Ogden

Adventure Sports Innovation | Patrick Malloy, Chris Tayano

Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center

Chattanooga Choo Choo

Rick Rushing III, Local Recording Artist

RV There Yet? S2 E5 airs on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 8 a.m. on the Discovery Channel and can be streamed on MotorTrend, Roku, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.