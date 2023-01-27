Chattanooga Featured In New Episode Of Discovery Channel's RV There Yet? TV Series

Chattanooga is the featured destination in the upcoming season two, episode five of the national television series RV There Yet? on the Discovery Channel. 

RV There Yet? is a reality travel series about a road trip to explore America’s National Parks featuring adventurous detours along the way

Chattanooga Tourism Co. partnered with RV There Yet? to provide strategic direction and integrate prominent attractions and locations throughout the episode. Recognizable locations, Chattanooga experiences, and local experts featured in the episode include:  

  • Harrison Bay State Park | Ranger Matt Vawter 
  • Lookout Mountain Incline Railway | Matthew Higgins 
  • Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum | Reed Caldwell
  • Point Park | Ranger Jim Ogden 
  • Adventure Sports Innovation | Patrick Malloy, Chris Tayano
  • Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
  • Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • Rick Rushing III, Local Recording Artist  

RV There Yet? S2 E5 airs on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 8 a.m. on the Discovery Channel and can be streamed on MotorTrend, Roku, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

