Chattanooga Gears Up For The 9th Annual Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend

Chattanooga Sports, in collaboration with Erlanger Health Systems and community-wide partners, is set to host the 9th annual Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend from March 1-3, 2024.

Online registration is currently open for all Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend events.

Among the roster of runners, there is a wide age range from 1 to 82, with diverse backgrounds and inspiring stories of overcoming challenges, achieving personal milestones, and embodying the spirit of resilience.

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend, a Boston Marathon qualifier, encourages healthy activity, fosters community collaboration, and showcases Chattanooga as a premier outdoor and sports destination.

Runners will embark on a scenic racecourse route along the Tennessee River through downtown Chattanooga. Course enhancements include vibrant local arts and culture activations, live music, and the energizing beats of live DJs throughout. It's more than a race; it's an immersive experience that captures the essence of Chattanooga's vibrant culture.

This year, Chattanooga Sports has teamed up with the Tennessee Aquarium and the Creative Discovery Museum to bring a wave of fun for the Kid’s Fun Run participants. Finishers of the Kid’s Fun Run not only receive a goodie bag, a t-shirt, a runner’s bib, and an exclusive finisher’s medal but also enjoy free youth admission to the Tennessee Aquarium and the Creative Discovery Museum with a purchased adult admission on Saturday, March 2.

The heart of the event, the EXPO serves as the central hub for runners and spectators. Explore over 25 vendors, purchase event merchandise, and engage in health and wellness experiences that amplify the overall marathon experience.

Chattanooga Sports offers volunteers a chance to make a difference. Through the Volunteer Fundraiser initiative, volunteers can raise funds for their non-profit organizations while contributing to the success of the Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend.

View maps, parking, and traffic information online for race day. Bike Chattanooga bikes and CARTA's free electric shuttle are great ways to get around downtown Chattanooga throughout the weekend.

Anticipating a gathering of over 4,000 runners and spectators representing 37 states and 5 countries, the event is projected to yield a substantial local economic impact exceeding $1 million.