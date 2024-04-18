Chattanooga Public Library Launches New Special Collection Of Hiking And Camping Gear

The Chattanooga Public Library and Outdoor Chattanooga are excited to announce the Adventure Library, a new collection of camping and hiking gear available for checkout for free with a Chattanooga Public Library card.

The collection will debut on Saturday, April 20 during Earth Day Adventures, a special event at the Downtown Library from 1 to 4 pm.

Earth Day Adventures will feature a "Campfire" Storytime, Earth Day crafts, and a Digital Outdoors experience from Outdoors Chattanooga. The entire Adventure Library collection will be on display for library cardholders to check out starting that day.

“I’m thrilled that we can help people experience the things that make Chattanooga great,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “From the symphony to soccer and baseball to bobcats, our library has developed so many offerings that go beyond books. With the Adventure Library, anyone can now enjoy camping and hiking without added financial stress. It’s our goal to ensure everyone can access the same books, tools, and recreation that are important to our well-being and success in life.”

The Adventure Library collection features a variety of tents, sleeping bags, trekking poles, lighting, and backing and swimming equipment. The full list can be found at chattlibrary.org, and everyone is encouraged to stop by on April 20 for the first chance to check out the new collection!