Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors Releases Their 2023 Summer Guide

In Chattanooga everyone will have access to a well-loved, well-used and well-cared for system of parks, recreation and outdoor spaces that fosters community belonging and well-being and enhances our unique and breathtaking natural setting.

That's the goal of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors as they strive to bring their vision of a "city in a park" to life.

And to help spread the word about all the great parks within the city, both large and small, along with the many activities available, they have released their new 2023 Summer Guide, available directly through the website at www.chattanooga.gov/parks.

The Summer Guide gives you all the info about the parks and reservations within the city along with information about the following:

Youth Activities

Adult/Family Activities

Fitness

Adventure

Activities For All Abilities

Swimming

Events

Golf Courses

Stewards

Art

The City of Chattanooga is also in the profess of developing a Parks and Outdoors Plan that will offer a road map and path forward to reinvent Chattanooga as a city in a park—where a system of parks and protected open spaces connect people to each other, where all neighborhoods have well-loved and well-used parks, and where nature and its benefits are integrated throughout the city.

This planning process will assess the current state of our parks and outdoors and launch a public conversation about the features that Chattanoogans love, along with the barriers that keep some communities from using parks more often.

During the first phase of engagement, they asked Chattanoogans to share their vision, ideas and needs.

In our second phase of engagement, they’ll report back what they heard, share the plan materials they’ve drafted based on that input, and ask Chattanoogans how they should prioritize our park and outdoor investments moving forward.

Their second survey takes a deeper dive on what they’ve heard so far and asks for guidance in prioritizing our park and outdoor investments. Take part in the survey here.