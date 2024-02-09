Chattanooga Secures Top Recognition In The 2023 Ironman Athletes’ Choice Awards

IRONMAN Chattanooga, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series, has once again earned global acclaim in both the 2023 Global IRONMAN Athletes’ Choice Awards and the 2023 North America Athletes’ Choice Awards, securing an impressive standing in the top five across four out of five categories.

IRONMAN Chattanooga 2023 Global IRONMAN Athletes’ Choice Awards:

2nd Overall Swim Course

5th Overall Race

5th Most Recommended Race

IRONMAN Chattanooga 2023 North American IRONMAN Athletes’ Choice Awards:

2nd Best Overall Race

2nd Overall Swim Course

2nd Most Recommended Race

3rd Overall Bike Course

Read the full announcement by IRONMAN here.

The 10th year of IRONMAN Chattanooga will take place on September 29, 2024. For more information, visit IRONMAN.com/IM-Chattanooga for more information.