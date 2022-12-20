Chattanooga Selects Renowned Landscape Architect Firm To Reimagine Montague Park

Montague Park has been utilized in many ways over the past century, including operation as a city landfill, a recreation center that has hosted a variety of sports, and a renowned sculpture garden.

However, the park has never achieved the level of civic grandeur for which it was intended, originally conveyed in a park plan designed by engineer Edward E. Betts and described in a feature article in the Chattanooga Sunday Times on February 9, 1913.

The Chattanooga Design Studio has announced that it will guide an urban design and landscape planning process for this 100-year-old civic space in partnership with Chattanooga’s Department of Parks & Outdoor Recreation and other community stakeholders.

Beginning in the fall, a ten-person steering committee of park stakeholders and community leaders came together to select a national-level planning and landscape design firm to assist the community in re-imagining Montague’s role as a 21st century park and creating a comprehensive plan for its revitalization.

The design process will commence in early 2023 and will be structured to solicit input from residents in surrounding neighborhoods and primary user groups.

Sculpture Fields of Montague Park and the Chattanooga FC Foundation, who are both current leaseholders at Montague Park, along with the Main Street Farmer’s Market, have been integrally involved in the selection of the design consultant and the planning process.

One of the primary goals of this effort is to prepare a vision for integrated uses of Sculpture Fields, Chattanooga FC Foundation, and Main Street Farmers Market.

“This effort aligns with our mission to help Chattanooga become a more whole, healthy, right, and beautiful community,” says Krue Brock, Director of the Chattanooga FC Foundation. “We are optimistic because we have a lot of respect for what Sculpture Fields has accomplished and admire the work and capability of Chattanooga Design Studio.” Tom Bartoo, board member of Sculpture Fields of Montague Park, stated that “we believe Montague Park is well positioned to be a world-class example of inclusive, beautiful civic space that will enhance experiences and enrich residents and visitors equally.”

After nearly two months of meetings and collaboration, the steering committee of community representatives and Montague Park stakeholders have carefully weighed options in selecting a nationally renowned landscape architecture firm to procure a world-class unifying vision for the park.

The committee was unanimous in the selection of Reed-Hilderbrand, a firm that has made a name for itself in the activation of various types of public spaces and parks throughout the country. Notable works by Reed-Hilderbrand include the Buffalo Bayou Gardens in Houston, the Bestoff Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art, as well as the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, New York.

The re-imagining of the park is particularly timely in the wake of the recent loss of John Henry, the renowned sculptor who led the effort in transforming the northern portion of the park into the world-class sculpture collection that it is today.

According to Mayor Tim Kelly, who stands committed to his One Chattanooga Plan’s emphasis on the enhancement of public space throughout the city, "Montague Park can and should be a gem in our urban landscape. It has been in Chattanooga's parks system since the earliest days of our city, so we're excited to be working with such a respected firm to finally bring it to its full potential."

Support for Montague Park planning is provided by The Lyndhurst Foundation and the Benwood Foundation. The Lyndhurst Foundation’s mission is to invest in initiatives, institutions, people, and programs that contribute to the long-term livability and resilience of the greater Chattanooga region.

The Benwood Foundation is a private foundation focused on supporting shared prosperity in Chattanooga through strategic grant-making, collaborative problem-solving, and adaptive leadership.