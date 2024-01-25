Chattanooga Zoo Announces 2024 Schedule Of SAFE And Other Conservation Days

The Chattanooga Zoo is celebrating a variety of conservation awareness days in 2024 to inspire support for SAFE (saving animals from extinction) plans, SSPs (species survival plans) and other local and global initiatives.

“Conservation and preservation of wildlife, especially endangered and at-risk species, and their natural environments is a key aspect of our mission and a driving purpose for zoos across the world,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo. “In celebrating SAFE days, which are created by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and other conservation initiatives, we hope to inspire a deeper connection between our community and a variety of amazing animals that need protection.”

The Zoo is kicking off this initiative on Saturday, January 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a celebration of Rattlesnake Appreciation Day which will include a craft table, special information, handouts and zookeeper chats with rattlesnakes at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. highlighting unique facts and their important role in our ecosystem.

In 2024, the Chattanooga Zoo will celebrate 19 SAFE and other conservation awareness days:

Rattlesnake Appreciation Day - January 27

I <3 Eastern Indigo Snake Day - February 10

World Wildlife Day - March 2

Earth Day - April 20

Salamander Saturday - May 4

World Migratory Bird Day - May 11

World Turtle Day - May 25

World Giraffe Day - June 22

National Pollinator Week - June 29

World Chimpanzee Day - July 13

Reptile Awareness Day - August 10

International Red Panda Day - September 21

World Snow Leopard Day - October 26

World Anteater Day - November 23

International Jaguar Day - November 23

Each event will feature special demonstrations, animal enrichment activities and educational displays. These events are all free with regular Zoo admission.

Additional awareness days will be recognized by the Zoo on social media:

Endangered Species Day - May 17

World Porcupine Day - July 2

World Snake Day - July 16

Visit the Zoo Day - December 27

For more information, visit Chattzoo.org