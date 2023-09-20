Chattanooga Zoo Earns Quarter Century Award

The Chattanooga Zoo at Warner Park recently earned the Quarter Century Award by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

This award acknowledges that the Chattanooga Zoo has reached the 25-year milestone of AZA accreditation.

The Chattanooga Zoo is honored to be recognized for its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in animal care, welfare, management, veterinary care, conservation, education, staffing, facilities, safety, guest services, and more. This award was established in 2015 and was put in place to acknowledge the continuous dedication to the best modern zoological practices and philosophies.

Recognized as experts in their field, the AZA Accreditation Commission carefully examines each zoo and aquarium that applies for membership in the distinguished organization. Since 1998, the Chattanooga Zoo has continued to meet their high standards to become consecutive members of AZA.

“This award is a tribute to the hard work of our staff, volunteers, board members, donors, supporters, and community,” remarked Darde Long, Chattanooga Zoo President and CEO. “We’re committed to continuing to innovate, educate, and conserve wildlife to make a positive impact on future generations. We are grateful to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for this honor and remain dedicated to our mission of creating a better world for animals and humans alike.”