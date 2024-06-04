Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 8th Annual Ice Cream Safari On June 15th

On the evening of Saturday, June 15, the Chattanooga Zoo is hosting one of their classic summertime events - Ice Cream Safari.

Event admission includes unlimited ice cream and other sweets from local businesses, animal meet and greets featuring a variety of different species, interactive activities and games and full Zoo access.

Up-close giraffe feedings, a hands-on tie-dye shirt station, carousel rides and Zoo Choo train rides will also be available at an extra cost.

“Guests of all ages enjoy Ice Cream Safari, and our zoo keepers help make the event a really unique experience,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo. “Keepers prepare special frozen treats for many of our animals to enjoy, making for a really fun, unique and educational day at the Zoo.”

The Zoo will close at 3 p.m. on June 15 to prepare for Ice Cream Safari, which is 4 to 7 p.m. As the event is ticketed separately from general admission, Zoo visitors who are also attending Ice Cream Safari will be asked to exit the Zoo at 3 p.m. and re-enter when the event starts.

Tickets for Ice Cream Safari must be purchased online. For Zoo members, tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages three through twelve. For non-members, tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. Children two years old and younger are free for members and non-members.

For more information about Ice Cream Safari and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/events/ice-cream-safari.

For more information about Chattanooga Zoo memberships, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/visit/memberships.

2024 Ice Cream Safari sponsors include Ben & Jerry’s, Card My Yard, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Clumpies Ice Cream Co., Food City, MoonPie, Cupcake Kitchen, The Ice Cream Show, Mayfield Dairy Farms and Convergent Print Group.