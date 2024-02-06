Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Hearts And Hisses Valentine's Day Event

This Saturday, the Chattanooga Zoo is hosting its annual Hearts and Hisses Valentine’s Day celebration featuring a zoo-wide scavenger hunt, create-your-own Valentine station, themed enrichment activities for Zoo animals, and other crafts and games.

The event, which is free with regular Zoo admission, will also highlight the Zoo’s mating pairs and explore how each match fits a different Species Survival Plan (SSP).

“Conservation, especially of threatened and endangered species, is a huge part of our mission,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo. “At Hearts and Hisses, and many other events, we strive to inspire a deeper connection to threatened and endangered species while also highlighting the work we do to preserve and increase their populations.”

Throughout the event, zookeepers will lead special presentations outside several animal enclosures to provide deeper learning experiences with red pandas, giant anteaters, a capybara, chimpanzees, indigo snakes and other animals protected by AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) SSPs. The schedule also includes an ambassador animal walk and an up-close snake meet and greet.

In addition to the Valentine's Day festivities, the Zoo is also celebrating "I <3 Indigo Snake Day” as part of their participation with the AZA’s SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) program which is vital in protecting and monitoring Eastern Indigo Snake populations in the wild.

Admission to Hearts and Hisses and participation in all crafts, games, presentations, and animal meet and greets is included with regular zoo admission on February 10. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - normal operating hours.

For Zoo tickets and a detailed schedule of events, visit Chattzoo.org.