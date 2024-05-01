Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Spirits In The Wild 21+ Event On Saturday, May 18

The Chattanooga Zoo is, once again, hosting their signature 21+ event, Spirits in the Wild.

The after-hours event features beers, wines and spirits from around the world, appetizers from local restaurants, animal meet and greets, live animal art demonstrations, live music and more.

Event proceeds go to animal care, a variety of conservation initiatives and other Zoo programs.

“Spirits in the Wild is one of the best nights of the year at the Zoo,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo. “Visitors love getting up-close with our ambassador animals, who are not usually on exhibit, while sampling drinks from our open bar, enjoying live music and viewing art demonstrations led by both people and animals.”

Additionally, event attendees are free to tour the entire Zoo as they enjoy the event. They will also be able to peruse one-of-a-kind paintings created by animals at the Chattanooga Zoo like chimpanzees, jaguars, red pandas and giraffes, and observe as other animals like meerkats, tortoises and lizards create art at the event.

The Peter Moon Band will perform as well, and local artist Hollie Berry will create torch paintings on wood of classic Zoo animals.

“We always go all out to make Spirits in the Wild an unforgettable night,” said Long. “This event helps adults of all ages connect with wildlife and feel like kids again, all while supporting our animals and contributing to the conservation work we do locally and globally.”

The Chattanooga Zoo is accredited by the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and participates in over 40 AZA Species Survival Plans, which protect threatened and endangered species from around the world, as well as several of the AZA's Saving Animals from Extinction programs. The Zoo is also directly contributing to local species and environmental conservation through the Hiwassee Hellbender Research and Education facility which is helping repopulate a rapidly disappearing local salamander species.

Lee University, TWRA, Tennessee American Water and the Cherokee National Forest of the U.S. Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, are key partners and collaborators in this program. Proceeds from Spirits in the Wild, and many other Zoo events and initiatives, help support conservation programs like these.

Spirits in the Wild is May 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for Zoo members are $70 each and non-member tickets are $85. Spirits in the Wild is a 21+ event and a valid ID will be required to attend.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/events/spirits-in-the-wild.