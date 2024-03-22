Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event, Golden Egg Hunt

The Chattanooga Zoo is celebrating the arrival of Spring with its annual Hug a Bunny event on March 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Attendees will enjoy up-close animal encounters, photos with the Easter Bunny, a bounce house, spring-themed games and crafts, a Golden Egg Hunt to win family Zoo memberships and more.

“Every year, Hug a Bunny is a favorite Zoo event among guests and staff alike,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo. “It’s a great chance to get together with family and friends to enjoy the warmer weather, visit your favorite Zoo animals and, of course, meet the Easter Bunny.”

While visitors enjoy games, crafts, treats and other special event features, many Zoo animals will receive spring-themed enrichment activities and objects, engaging their natural instincts and behaviors as they explore their new toys, puzzle feeders and other additions to their environments. Zookeepers will also present their regular keeper chats throughout the day, providing guests with a full Zoo experience in addition to Hug a Bunny.

General Zoo admission is included with each Hug a Bunny ticket, so regular Zoo tickets will not be sold for March 29 and 30. Guests must select a time slot for their tickets and enter within that window, but guests will not be required to leave at the end of their preselected slot.

For Hug a Bunny tickets and additional details, visit Chattzoo.org.