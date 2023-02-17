Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers for Weed Wrangle 2023

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, is looking for volunteers to help remove exotic invasive plant species along their shared boundary as part of Weed Wrangle 2023.

On Saturday, March 4, at 9 am, join National Park Service and Reflection Riding staff along with other volunteers at Reflection Riding (400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419) for a workday on a portion of the Lookout Mountain Battlefield, in the location of the former Confederama, to remove exotic invasive plant species, mainly tackling the bamboo forest that has taken over a portion of the battlefield.

This area saw significant action during the “Battle Above the Clouds” as Confederate soldiers tried to hold the crossings at Lookout Creek. Today, it serves as the gateway to Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center.

Volunteers are asked to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and outdoor work that they don’t mind getting dirty. Also, volunteers should wear sturdy, close-toed shoes or boots, NO flip-flops. All tools and supplies will be provided, including gloves, but if volunteers want to bring their own pair, they are welcome to do so. Volunteers may want to bring a water bottle and lite snacks.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at (706) 866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at (423) 821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch

For more information about Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center please visit their website at reflectionriding.org or their Facebook page at facebook.com/ReflectionRidingANC