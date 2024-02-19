Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Weed Wrangle 2024

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, is looking for volunteers to help remove exotic invasive plant species along their shared boundary as part of Weed Wrangle 2024.

On Saturday, March 2, at 9 am, join National Park Service and Reflection Riding staff along with other volunteers at Reflection Riding for a workday on a portion of the Lookout Mountain Battlefield removing Chinese privet, bush honeysuckle, and other invasive plant species along Lookout Creek.

Volunteers are asked to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and outdoor work that they don’t mind getting dirty. Also, volunteers should wear sturdy, close-toed shoes or boots, NO flip-flops. A

ll tools and supplies will be provided, including gloves, but if volunteers want to bring their own pair, they are welcome to do so. Volunteers may want to bring a water bottle and lite snacks.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at (706) 866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at (423) 821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch

For more information about Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center please visit their website at reflectionriding.org or their Facebook page at ReflectionRidingANC