City’s Largest Earth Day Engagement And Celebration Takes Place This Saturday

This Saturday, April 22nd, the world will celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day.

The purpose of this day is to create environmental protection awareness through good stewardship for a sustainable, clean environment. The City of Chattanooga is proud to once again participate and lead efforts to protect our environment on this special day.

The City of Chattanooga announces a series of activities centered around three principles: Activate, Educate, and Celebrate. Activities that reflect the core concepts of Earth Day throughout the day will include community clean-ups, environmental education classes, movies, and a free concert in Miller Park to celebrate Earth Day in the evening.

Volunteers are welcome to participate in community clean-ups, litter pick-ups, and special projects beginning at 8:30 am in various neighborhoods, parks, and trailheads and join the free educational classes.

The activities are led by City employees, including Scenic City Beautiful, Parks and Outdoors, the Park Stewards program, Public Works, the Office of Community Development, as well as supporting agencies. Register on the city's website at chattanooga.gov/parks to volunteer and learn more about each event, education classes and opportunities.

Events include:

Multiple neighborhood cleanups across Chattanooga.

9-10am- Renaissance Park staff led tour of green infrastructure and native plants.

9am-12pm-Stringer’s Ridge Trail Corridor Clearing.

9am-12pm Brainerd Levee Clean Up.

9am-12pm Carver Park Clean Up and Paint Day!

Multiple Events at Don Eaves Heritage House Arts & Civic Center

8:30--9:30 am Park Clean Up.

10am-2pm Container Gardening.

2pm-3pm Mandalas.

3:30pm and 6:30pm a British drama will be shown about the struggles faced when a young boy and a falcon meet.

Multiple Events at Greenway Farm Park Conference Center

11am -12pm Learn more about Honeybees with Nooga Honey Pot.

1 pm - 2 pm - Opie Acres wildlife rehab

iNaturalist orientation provided by Reflection Riding staff

Tablings featuring TVA and American Conservation Coalition.

From 11-4pm, Outdoor Chattanooga will team up with the Gear Closet, Water Ways, 4 Bridges Outfitters and Rock Creek for an outdoor gear swap at the Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Center at 200 River Street in Coolidge Park.

Saturday evening, from 6pm-9m, families are invited to celebrate Earth Day with a free concert featuring La Rumba Latin Jam, and Grateful Dead Tribute band, Chants In the Void. Games on the lawn will be provided along with information from various organizations on how to protect our planet.

All events are rain or shine, however city officials are watching the forecast closely. In the case of rain, various classes will be moved indoors and clean ups may be delayed. In the event of rain, updated information will be released on Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Facebook page.