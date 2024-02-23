Chattanooga Community Invited To Participate In 10th Annual Weed Wrangle

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Park Stewards program is calling for volunteers to help rid Greenway Farm Park of invasive weeds as part of the 10th annual Weed Wrangle, Saturday, March 2nd.

Volunteers will join forces with parks staff and natural resources team members to learn plant identification and perform proper eradication methods along popular trails at Greenway Farm. The main goal will be privet removal along popular trails.

WHAT : 10th Annual Weed Wrangle Chattanooga: A one-day, citywide volunteer effort to improve our public parks and green spaces through the removal of especially harmful trees, vines, and shrubs through numerous partners and groups.

: 10th Annual Weed Wrangle Chattanooga: A one-day, citywide volunteer effort to improve our public parks and green spaces through the removal of especially harmful trees, vines, and shrubs through numerous partners and groups. WHEN : Saturday, March 2, 2024, 9 am to noon

: Saturday, March 2, 2024, 9 am to noon WHERE : Greenway Farm Park (3008 Hamill Rd, Hixson, TN 37343, USA)

: Greenway Farm Park (3008 Hamill Rd, Hixson, TN 37343, USA) WHY: Invasive/exotic plants and the pests associated with them degrade woodlands, threaten wildlife habitat, increase the risk of wildfire, and alter the appearance of public spaces, including those set aside for enjoyment and recreation. Without decisive intervention, these plants will continue to impact our city’s ecosystem resources and services harmfully.

Gloves and tools will be provided. The iNaturalist app will be used to categorize and identify plants and introduce an opportunity for citizen science engagement. For a list of all participating locations visit /reflectionriding.org/weeds

REGISTER: timecounts.app/chaparks/events/08732b06-0749-4541-aeaa-53e5df092a73

Future Park Steward Opportunities: timecounts.app/chaparks/opportunities/events