Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival April 21-23

Crabtree Farms continues their tradition of offering sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb and flower starts for your spring/summer garden at their annual Spring Plant Sale and Festival.

Spring Plant Sale - SPS 2023

This year the Spring Plant Sale & Festival will be held Friday April 21 through Sunday April 23. In addition to over 300 varieties of plant starts, there will be worm castings, local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, and food trucks available for the community to enjoy at this family friendly event.

All plants are sustainably grown using organic methods.

At the conclusion of the Spring Plant Sale & Festival, remaining plants will be available for sale online through crabtreefarms.org starting Monday April 24th. There will be options for pick up at the farm 4/27-4/29 or you may have it delivered straight to your front door.

All proceeds directly support Crabtree’s educational programs for youth and adults including the 30 bed community garden program that launched in 2021 to provide food access for neighbors in the community. Special thanks to our partners: EPB, Lupi's Pizza Pies, ArtsBuild, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Compost House.

Questions about the upcoming plant sales? Contact the farm at info@crabtreefarms.org or call 423-493-9155.