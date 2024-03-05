Crabtree Farms To Host 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival This April

Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga continues its tradition of kicking off spring with the 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival.

This year, there will be over 18,000 annuals, perennials, food bearing, and/or medicinal plants that have been carefully selected to promote successful cultivation and encourage an ecosystem of native, non-invasive species for your home gardens.

Mark you calendars now, as the 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival will be held Friday, April 19th through Sunday April 21st. On Friday and Saturday, there will be local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, and Crabtree swag available for the community to enjoy at this family friendly event. On Sunday, there will only be plants available for sale.

All proceeds of the 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational programs for youth and adults and the Crabtree Community Garden.

Questions about the upcoming plant sales? Learn more at www.crabtreefarms.org