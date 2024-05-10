East Ridge To Host Walk-A-Thon Celebrating National Senior Fitness Day

On Wednesday, May 29, East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate National Senior Fitness Day by hosting a Walk-A-Thon at Pioneer Park, located at 1515 Tombras Avenue.

Expand walk a thon - 1

All walkers are invited to participate by completing any distance from a half a mile to four miles.

The walk will be from 7am until 10am with the Senior Fitness class conducting the Annual Walk-A-Thon at 8:30am.

There will be individual start times with one finish line. Light refreshments will be provided at the finish.

“Senior fitness became an important part of my life after my mother suffered a stroke in 2014, which led to me returning to school and graduating from UT Chattanooga with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science,” said Karina Butterfield, Community Center Recreation Assistant for East Ridge.

“I am thrilled to work for East Ridge Community Center where I have the opportunity to create events to encourage our senior community to participate in physical activities."

Butterfield and Senior Fitness Coordinator, Pat Snowden also invite the East Ridge community to join their senior fitness class and invite the outside track walkers to come experience the paved walkways the East Ridge Town Center has to offer.

The rain date for the Walk-A-Thon will be Wednesday, June 5.

For more information, go to www.eastridgeparksandrec.com