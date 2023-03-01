Chattanooga Marathon Integrates Local Arts And Culture & Human Performance Research

Chattanooga Sports, Erlanger Health System, and community-wide partners are excited to announce major enhancements to the 2023 Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend, March 3-5.

More than 4,000 runners and spectators from 39 states and 3 countries are expected. Registration for the 5K, kids race, marathon, relay, and half marathon is open online.

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend, a Boston Marathon qualifier, promotes healthy activity and community collaboration and showcases Chattanooga as an outdoor destination.

Runners will experience a unique racecourse along the Tennessee River through downtown Chattanooga. Enhancements along the course include local arts and culture activities , live music, Million Dolla Man live DJ at the finish line, and more.

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend is partnering with Brainwaves Project, an innovative technology study initiated by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) that demonstrates innovation through health and human performance research. Study participants will be monitored through customized headsets sending real-time brainwave data to be displayed at the Expo and used to determine future racecourse improvements and the runner's experience.

The EXPO is the central location for runners and spectators to pursue vendors, purchase merchandise, and engage in health and wellness experiences.

Chattanooga Sports offers volunteers a chance to raise money for their own non-profit organization through a Volunteer Group Grant.

The event will take place at the First Horizon Pavilion (1826 Reggie White Blvd) and various locations across Chattanooga.

Friday, March 3, 2023

3-7 p.m. Expo/packet pickup/registration

Saturday, March 4, 2023

9 a.m. 5K begins and Expo opens

10 a.m. 5K awards

10:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run (1 mile)

Sunday, March 5, 2023