Expedition Bigfoot Star Dr. Mireya Mayor Coming To The Zoo's Banana Ball

Dr. Mireya Mayor, Expedition Bigfoot star and world-renowned primatologist and explorer, award-winning TV host and recognized science communicator, will be the keynote speaker at the Chattanooga Zoo’s Banana Ball on September 23.

As National Geographic’s first female wildlife correspondent, Mireya has hosted dozens of documentaries including her own Nat Geo Wild! Series “Wild Nights with Mireya Mayor” and Mark Burnett’s “Expedition Africa” for History Channel. Dr. Mayor currently stars in the Travel Channel’s hit series “Expedition Bigfoot” but the former NFL cheerleader, daughter of Cuban immigrants, and mother of six is not your typical scientist.

Often called the “female Indiana Jones,” Mireya is known for exploring the most remote regions of the earth in search of elusive, rare and little known animals. Her explorations have led to several scientific discoveries, most notably her co-discovery in Madagascar of the world’s smallest primate, a brand new species to science.

During the evening event, guests will also enjoy dinner by Lee Towery Catering, open bar with specialty cocktails, animal encounters, live animal art and more.

Banana Ball is Chattanooga Zoo’s largest fundraiser with proceeds going to the $3.9 million Cape of Africa expansion which includes habitats for serval, porcupine and warthog. Construction on the expansion is scheduled to begin summer/fall 2023.

Tickets are $185 per person and must be purchased online at chattzoo.org beginning August 1.