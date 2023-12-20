First Day Hikes At Tennessee State Parks Align With New Year’s Resolutions

Tennesseans can launch their New Year’s resolutions for healthy lifestyles with one of the free guided hikes on New Year’s Day at Tennessee State Parks throughout the state.

There are hikes available for all ages and abilities. More than 40 parks are participating, and all the hikes are led by Tennessee State Parks rangers.

Details about the hikes at specific state parks can be found at this link.

Among the hikes are a strenuous 10-mile excursion at Fall Creek Falls State Park; a trip along the Peg Leg Mine trail followed by a cup of hot cocoa at Roan Mountain State Park; a two-mile round trip on flat terrain at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park; and a moderately difficult 1.5-mile trail at Panther Creek State Park. The 57 Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

Hikers are encouraged to wear appropriate hiking boots, layered clothing, and consider taking hiking sticks. Hikers should also consider making overnight stays at parks with lodges, campsites and cabins. While everyone is encouraged to participate in the First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year.

The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.