Free Entrance To Point Park On Friday, August 4, Celebrating The Great American Outdoors Act

Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain and part of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, is waiving the entrance fee on Friday, August 4, to celebrate the three-year anniversary signing of the Great American Outdoors Act.

The Great American Outdoors Act was signed into legislation in 2020, establishing the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund and guaranteeing permanent funding for the existing Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Supported by revenue from energy development and oil and natural gas royalties, these funds provide nearly $2 billion per year to make significant enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors.

Mark this historical conservation legislation by visiting Point Park on this fee free day to indulge in the views of the Chattanooga Valley from 2,100 feet above, hike the Lookout Mountain Battlefield with 30-miles of trails, while learning the significance of this area during America’s Civil War in what became known as, “The Battle Above the Clouds.”

During the day, park rangers will be available at the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center from the hours of 8:30 am to 5 pm to answer questions and provide information about the park and the Battles for Chattanooga. Ranger-led tours of Point Park are scheduled at 11 am, 2 pm, and 4 pm.