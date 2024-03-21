Free Tree ReLeaf Will Give Away 1,000 Trees Starting This Saturday, March 23rd

Beginning Saturday, March 23, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, the City of Chattanooga and EPB will kick off Spring Free Tree ReLeaf.

The program helps preserve Chattanooga’s unique ecology, reduce stormwater damage and provide EPB Energy Pros expertise on where to plant trees to prevent power outages. All EPB customers can select two free trees or shrubs at Reflection Riding’s Native Plant Nursery until inventory runs out.

Where: Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center Native Plant Nursery, 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419 (off Cummings Highway on the west side at the base of Lookout Mountain)

“Free Tree ReLeaf underscores our shared goal with Reflection Riding and EPB to create a more sustainable, healthier and more vibrant community,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “The secret of Chattanooga’s success is our people; regular Chattanoogans who want to do their part to make this a better place. This program empowers those residents to preserve and enhance our natural surroundings while strengthening our electric and stormwater infrastructure.”

Customers can select from 12 native plant species. Planting guides on site and epb.com/freetreereleaf give customers information about the ideal setting for each tree or shrub, how to plant them to prevent power outages and directions for care.

Black Chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa)

(Aronia melanocarpa) Red Chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia)

(Aronia arbutifolia) White Fringetree (Chionanthus virginicus)

(Chionanthus virginicus) Sweetbay Magnolia (Magnolia virginiana)

(Magnolia virginiana) Sweetshrub (Calycanthus floridus)

(Calycanthus floridus) Serviceberry Shadblow (Amelanchier canadensis)

(Amelanchier canadensis) Allegheny Serviceberry (Amelanchier laevis)

(Amelanchier laevis) Silky Dogwood (Cornus amomum)

(Cornus amomum) Witchazel (Hamamelis virginiana)

(Hamamelis virginiana) Red Buckeye (Aesculus pavia)

(Aesculus pavia) Buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis)

(Cephalanthus occidentalis) Paw Paw (Asimina triloba)

“Introducing native plants at home is a cost-effective and sustainable solution to support our environment,” said Mark McKnight, President and CEO of Reflection Riding, a leading institution dedicated to environmental education and conservation. “Our Native Plant Nursery’s expertise will give customers confidence about plants that best suit their property so they can enjoy them for years to come.”

Planting native species reduces stormwater runoff and helps our local ecosystem thrive. Incorporating more trees into the landscape can reduce the risk of flooding, protect water quality, improve air quality and more because trees intercept rainfall, absorb water through their roots and release moisture into the air. Native plants best suited to our region also support the local ecosystem by nourishing wildlife, birds and insects like butterflies. They also require less maintenance and water than plants not from this area.

“Programs like Free Tree ReLeaf support our mission to enhance quality of life in our community and allow us to provide expert guidance on where to plant them to help reduce power outages,” said David Wade, CEO, EPB, which serves a 600-square-mile area including Chattanooga.

The free tree program was created as a partnership between the City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding intended to improve stormwater drainage and water quality following the Easter tornadoes in 2020. EPB began participating in fall 2022, which expanded eligibility to all EPB customers.