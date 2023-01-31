General Registration For The 2023 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon Officially Sold Out

IRONMAN officials announced on Tuesday that general registration for the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon has officially sold out.

Limited entries still remain available through The IRONMAN Foundation and Enhanced Athlete Event Experiences powered by NIRVANA.

The event which is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, 2023 is expected to see over 3,500 athletes take on the popular southeastern U.S. triathlon that spans southeastern Tennessee & northern Georgia.

For athletes that may have missed out on registering for the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga event, events such as Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast on May 13, IRONMAN 70.3 Eagleman on June 11, IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio on July 23, among others, remain open for registration. To register for an event or to see a full listing of events, visit www.ironman.com/races.

The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga will see athletes kick off their 70.3-mile journey with a 1.2-mile swim in the Tennessee River before athletes embarked on the 56-mile bike course through northern Georgia and historic Chickamauga. The 13.1-mile run course takes athletes through scenic downtown Chattanooga before finishing at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River.

The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga offers 30 Age Group Qualifying slots, and 50 Extra Slots for Women to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on 26 - 27 August 2023 in Lahti, Finland.

For more information on the IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga visit www.ironman.com/im703-chattanooga.

For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.