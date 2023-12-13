Holiday Herbology: Rosemary Is For Remembrance

Master Gardener Ann Bartlett tells the story of one of her favorite holiday herbs, rosemary.

Legend has it that the Virgin Mary rested under a bush during her flight to Egypt with the infant Jesus. When she laid her cloak on the white-flowered shrub, the flowers turned blue. The plant known as “Robe of Mary” morphed into rosemary.

Its Latin name, S. rosmarinus, means “dew of the sea.” In ancient times it was worn by brides to symbolize fidelity. It was also laid upon graves as a sign of remembrance.

During the Middle Ages, rosemary was burned in hospitals to purify the air and strewn on the floors of law courts to protect against “gaol fever.” Research has demonstrated that inhaling the essential oil does boost the immune system by decreasing the level of stress hormones.

Rosemary contains not one but three potent antioxidants, rosmarinic acid, carnosic acid, and carnosol. Toxic chemicals called HCAs are produced in meat, fish, and poultry that are grilled, broiled, or fried. (Roasting, baking, and braising do not cause HCA production.)

Research has shown that seasoning meats with rosemary prior to cooking at high temperatures significantly reduces the level of HCAs. The herb is equally effective fresh or dried.

At this time of year, you may see rosemary plants that have been pruned to look like little Christmas trees. These topiaries have been raised in climate-controlled greenhouses. Before buying one, inspect the plant carefully for signs of pest problems. A white coating on the leaves is probably powdery mildew. Cottony webbing means spider mites. If the plant is turning brown, it is dying. Once you identify a robust topiary, bring it right home. It will not be happy sitting in a cold car.

Like its cousin lavender, sun loving rosemary wants excellent drainage and lean, somewhat alkaline soil. Most cultivars are cold hardy to zone 8. We live in zone 7. “Arp” is considered to be the most cold-tolerant cultivar. I have had it survive several milder winters without special care.

Rosemary wants full sun as well as a bit of humidity. Indoors, place the pot in a sunny window on a pebble filled tray with a little water. The objective is humidity, not hydration. Rosemary likes to be on the dry side. Check to see if the soil is dry before watering. To water, place it in a saucer of water for about 30 minutes and then allow it to drain thoroughly before returning it to the tray.

Rosemary is a must-have in my herb garden, where it grows along with sage, thyme, and oregano—all members of the “club med” of the herb world.