The IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon returns to the Scenic City on Sunday, May 21.

With Southern charm and endless areas to explore, such as Lookout Mountain, athletes will get to race along a 1.4-mile swim down the Tennessee River, a 56-mile bike through historic Chickamauga, and a 13.1-mile run through downtown Chattanooga before culminating at Ross’s Landing for one of the most electric finish lines on the IRONMAN 70.3 circuit.

The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga offers 30 Age Group Qualifying slots, and 50 Extra Slots for Women to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on 26 - 27 August 2023 in Lahti, Finland.

Live event coverage of the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon to be broadcast on Outside TV.

The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon will feature a stellar field of triathlons top professional women, including defending women’s champion Jackie Hering, 2023 Intermountain Health IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship St. George winner Jeanni Metzler, 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up winner, Paula Findlay, Skye Moench, Sarah True and Rach McBride among many more as they compete for a prize purse of $25,000 USD. A full list of pro athletes can be found here.

The IRONMAN Foundation remains committed to ensuring equity for athletes in the sport of triathlon and the communities where IRONMAN athletes and first-time hopefuls live, train, and race through its Race For Change initiative. IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga will be an IRONMAN Foundation Race For Change event, including the building and distribution of 100 bikes for children in the Chattanooga community, as well as the participation of three Race For Change relay teams in Sunday’s event.

Community members, IRONMAN athletes and supporters are encouraged to take part in one of three one-hour IRONMAN Foundation Bikes For Kids building sessions on Saturday, May 20 in IRONMAN Village. The 100 bikes along with 100 helmets will be donated to the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga and distributed to community children. The three Race For Change relay teams will be comprised of nine black athletes, committed to representing their communities and partnering with The IRONMAN Foundation to increase participation by individuals of color in the sport of triathlon.

The IRONMAN Foundation will distribute over $28,000 in charitable giveback in conjunction with IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga to local organizations, bringing its total historical giveback to over $710,000 within the Chattanooga community. For more information about The IRONMAN Foundation, Race For Change and to sign up for a bike building session, visit www.ironmanfoundation.org.