Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful Organizing Little Soddy Creek Cleanup

Little Soddy Creek will receive a much-needed cleanup on February 25th at 11AM, organized by local resident Ryan Gardner and hosted by Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful.

The event aims to clear the creek of hundreds of tires and various forms of litter and is being supported by several organizations including Southeastern Regional Association of the National Speleological Society, TN State Parks, Scenic Cities Beautiful, Upper Cumberland Grotto, Clean Trail Project, Tennessee Valley Canoe Club and Nashville Grotto.

"It is our duty to protect our environment and preserve our natural resources," said Ryan Gardner, organizer of the event. "We are thrilled to have the support of these organizations in helping us achieve this goal."

Participants are encouraged to bring drinking water, and sturdy footwear. The event is open to all but participants should be aware that the area is steep and physically demanding. Specific parking instructions for the event can be found on the website cbaip.org/little-soddy-creek-cleanup.

Last year, over 200 tires were removed from Little Soddy Creek and this year the organizers aim to remove even more.

Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful is a Community Beautification and Improvement Project that is community-driven with the goal of supporting and improving the Soddy-Daisy area.

Their mission is to engage the community through events and activities, educate the community on topics such as gardening and recycling, protect the environment through collaborations with local organizations, support community projects through fundraising, and improve the community through beautification initiatives and litter cleanups.

Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful is a 100% volunteer workforce and is always in need of sponsors and donors to help fund its community projects.