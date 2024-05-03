Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River

Just across from the iconic peaks of the Tennessee Aquarium on the shore of the Tennessee River, a group of scientists with the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute gathered Thursday to restore a primordial fish to the state's primary waterway.

One by one, they carefully navigated down a boat ramp at Coolidge Park before gently releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, each just under a foot in length, into the river’s shallows. These 50 sturgeon were the final youngsters yet to be reintroduced from a class of hundreds of sturgeon fry that arrived at the Conservation Institute’s freshwater field station last summer. Their introduction to the Tennessee River represented the latest milestone of a decades-long conservation effort to restore this state-endangered fish.

Despite reclaiming their one-time home in the waters of the Volunteer State, these newfound Tennesseans began life some 850 miles north of Chattanooga.

Two weeks ago, a team of about a dozen biologists watched under gray skies as scores of wild Lake Sturgeon gathered among the rocks and fast-flowing water in the shallows of the Wolf River in Wisconsin. Piled atop one another near the shore, these huge fish — many five to six feet long — had made their way upriver to the base of a dam in the rural town of Shawano to spawn.

“If you look into the water, you can see all the sturgeon tails kind of sticking up,” says Tennessee Aquarium Reintroduction Biologist II Sarah Kate Bailey. “You can see the sturgeon stacking up together and swimming, splashing the water around. That is a sign that they are spawning.”

Prompted by rising water temperatures and a lengthening daylight period, the sturgeon will gather each spring by the hundreds along shorelines in this location and in other tributaries of the Fox River, which connects to Lake Michigan through Green Bay.

The gathered biologists included representatives from the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS). Although the Aquarium’s presence in Shawano is a rare occurrence, scientists and wildlife managers from these other agencies travel here annually to collect and fertilize eggs from the river’s healthy population of Lake Sturgeon.

On this occasion, a team from USFWS’ Warm Springs National Fish Hatchery in Warm Springs, Georgia, gathered about 150,000 eggs destined to be hatched out and released into locations where Lake Sturgeon populations are struggling.

USFWS fish biologists then ferried these sturgeon-in-waiting more than 1,200 miles south to the Peach State, where they’ll spend about six weeks hatching and going through the early stages of their development. Later this spring, many of these baby sturgeon will be delivered to the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute, where they’ll spend the next few months growing robust enough to survive after reintroduction to the Tennessee River.

“I am so incredibly proud that our population is healthy enough that we’re actually able to help reintroduce populations to areas like Tennessee and Georgia,” says WDNR Fisheries Biologist Margaret Stadig. “The fact that we can play even the smallest of parts in that is just absolutely awe-inspiring.”

Stadig’s team serves as the frontline in the collection process in Wisconsin, dipping their nets to remove sturgeon from the shallows. It isn’t an easy task wrangling such enormous fish across slippery river stones, and safely getting the fish to shore is a group effort.

“Back at the Conservation Institute we work with these fish when they’re really tiny,” Bailey says. “A big sturgeon to us is maybe a foot long, whereas out here we’re regularly catching fish that are five or six feet long. It’s really amazing to see how large these sturgeon grow and what our populations in Tennessee may look like someday.”