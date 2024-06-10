Master Gardeners 37th Annual Garden Tour Coming June 22-23

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County are pleased to present their 37th Annual Garden Tour, coming the weekend of June 22 and 23.

This year they are highlighting eight unique gardens in the Red Bank, Hixson, and Soddy Daisy areas.

Have you ever seen 250 daylily varieties in one garden? Have you seen palm trees or eucalyptus trees in Chattanooga? Have you seen a loofah gourd patch? Have you seen a stump garden? Have you seen a garden that is also an outdoor classroom providing an outstanding learning experience for elementary school students?

Now you will.

These surprises and many others await you on the MGHC 2024 Garden Tour. They hope this experience provides the chance to immerse yourselves in the vision of other gardeners sparking ideas for your own garden or perhaps just to enjoy several hours walking around in nature.

Tickets for the 2024 MGHC Garden Tour are $20. Sign up here on their website or buy your ticket at the first garden you visit. The price of a ticket is $20 and all revenue will go toward the Master Gardener scholarship and community projects.

The tour can be started at any of the gardens, which can be visited in any order. Tours of the gardens are self-guided, so feel free to take your time exploring the properties. Parking is on the street or where designated. (They recommend carpooling if possible.)

As a note, as most of these are private homes, they cannot guarantee that all locations are handicapped accessible. They suggest wearing comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes for walking. Home owners and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be signs and plant lists for identifying many of the plantings.

Here's a preview of what you'll experience on the tour:

Daylily Delight

Master Gardeners since 2013, George and Ginny Gannaway have a passion for daylilies, though their gardens also contain hostas and potted plants. When you walk through their gardens at 788 Shearer Cove Road in Chattanooga, you’ll see more than 225 different hybrid daylily varieties. Their daylily collection includes a daylily that George’s grandmother purchased in 1956 for $10 (when Coke was a nickel).

Magical Moments at Alpine Crest School

The Alpine Crest Elementary School Public Garden at 4700 Stagg Road in Red Bank provides a magical experience for kids and adults alike. Built in 1957, Alpine Crest sits on 17 acres. In 2014 Master Gardener JoAnn Langston teamed with staff, students, and parents to create raised vegetable beds, pollinator beds, and a small orchard with apple, peach, and plum trees.

Structures include a greenhouse, walking trails, a certified Monarch Butterfly bed, and six bluebird houses monitored by the Chattanooga Bluebird Society. An arboretum contains 34 trees that have been signed and mapped. At Alpine Crest, all students have a chance to get outside to learn about and enjoy the magic of nature firsthand!

Suburban Sanctuary

You’ll step into a lush personal sanctuary when you visit the gardens of Hat Chau at 5797 Taggert Drive in Hixson. Hat Chau began his life in Cambodia, where he was forced to work long hours in rice paddies. It was then that he decided to learn how to grow food to survive the kind of starvation he and his family experienced. As a teen in the US, he did yard work after school and each summer. As an adult, he worked for landscapers and nurseries until he founded his own landscaping business.

In 2001 Hat Chau bought a modest duplex in Hixson and devised a garden he characterizes as “my sanctuary.” He cleared the land around the duplex and established a series of gardens in different styles. Some sections are formal, some wild, some peaceful and relaxing. Flowering perennials and annuals give color through the seasons.