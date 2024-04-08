Master Your Garden Expo Coming This Weekend To East Ridge's Camp Jordan Arena

Kick off your growing season at our Master Your Garden Expo this Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 at Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge.

Since 2013, Master Gardeners of Hamilton County have presented this spring event for new and experienced gardeners. Their goal is to give the local gardening community up-to-date information, tools, plants, and services—in one convenient place.

Vendors, gardening experts, UT Agricultural Extension personnel, and Master Gardeners will be available each day to discuss the best decisions you can make to establish and maintain successful gardens and landscapes.

The Expo brings together a wide-ranging array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, and the general public.

Among the activities featured at this year's event:

Demonstrations

Master Gardeners will be on hand with a multitude of gardening demonstrations. Included in the demonstration lineup: Straw Bale Gardening, Magical Monarchs, Insects, Mulching, Rain Barrels, Raised Beds & Grow Buckets, Vegetable Gardening.

Speakers

Master Gardeners, Hamilton County Extension personnel, exhibitors, and wildlife experts will offer one-hour presentations on topics near and dear to the gardener's heart. Sessions run concurrently in two classrooms (Classrooms A and B) in the Camp Jordan Arena throughout the Expo. Join as they teach you how to garden successfully in our area.

Saturday, April 13

Classroom A

11:30 June Puett, Hamilton County Extension Agent, "Preserving Food the Safe Way"

1:00 Ben Moore, Scenic City Arborists, "Branching Out: The Science of Pruning"

2:30 Geraldine Powell, The Orchid Gallery, "Orchids 101: Yes, You Can Grow Them"

4:00 Taylor Tipton, Tipton Farms, "Floral Preservation"

Classroom B

11:00 Diane Shelly, Chattanooga Area Bluebird Society, "Monitoring Birdhouses & Nestwatch"

12:30 Mime Barnes, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, "Coyotes"

2:00 Lisa Alexander, USDA, "Healthy Hydrangeas"

3:30 Angel Miller, 2 Angels Mushrooms, "Is My Fig Tree Dead? What to do now?"

Sunday, April 14

Classroom A

11:30 Alix Parks, Happinest Wildlife Rescue, "Living Dinosaurs—My Experience as a Raptor Rehabilitator"

1:00 Mike Payne, Master Gardeners, Rain Garden—Watering the Natural Way"

2:30 Tom Stebbins, Master Gardeners, "The Cicadas Are Coming"

Classroom B

11:00 Ann Brown, Master Gardeners, "Keystone Native Plants"

12:30 Joe Kilpatrick, The Blueberry Farm, "Growing Blueberries"

2:00 Stephanie Payne, Master Gardeners, "Butterflies—Attracting Flying Flowers"

Exhibitors

A wide range of exhibitors includes vendors with items ranging from live plants to services like landscape design. In addition to demonstrations, Master Gardeners sponsor a craft booth and our popular Children's Corner for budding gardeners.

Details