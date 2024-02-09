New Chattanooga Outdoor Festival To Celebrate Diverse Outdoor Adventures

Gear up for adventure! Outdoor enthusiasts of all ages are invited to experience the inaugural Chattanooga Outdoor Festival, hosted by Outshine Adventures and Nomad be Happy, on Saturday, April 6th from Noon to 7:00 PM.

This exciting event, sponsored by Rock Creek and Roamstead, will celebrate the diverse outdoor adventures Chattanooga has to offer, with activities, vendors, live music, and more!

Nestled in the heart of downtown Chattanooga in the newly renovated Choo Choo Gardens, the Chattanooga Outdoor Festival will be a vibrant hub for outdoor enthusiasts and the outdoor curious to explore new hobbies, discover local businesses, demo the latest gear, and connect with the community.

The festival will feature:

Exhibitor Booths: Explore a diverse range of outdoor gear, apparel, and services from local businesses, regional brands, conservation and nonprofit organizations.

Interactive Activities: Discover a new outdoor hobby and participate in exciting activities led by local experts that put your outdoor skills to the test.

Live Music and Entertainment: Enjoy live music throughout the day and watch engaging demonstrations that could inspire your next outdoor adventure.

Food and Beverages: Savor delicious food and refreshing drinks from local vendors while enjoying the festival atmosphere.

Kids' Zone: Keep the little ones entertained with fun activities and games designed to spark their love for the outdoors.

Educational Workshops: Learn new skills and gain valuable knowledge from expert-led workshops on topics like camping, hiking, and conservation.

Sustainability and Stewardship: With the help of New Terra Compost and conservation forward community partners, this event will be low waste and to further their efforts of being good stewards of the environment, the event hosts organized a litter clean up the following day at Harrison Bay State Park.

"We're thrilled to bring the Chattanooga Outdoor Festival to life and celebrate the incredible outdoor opportunities our city offers," says Sunshine Loveless, founder of Outshine Adventures. "This event is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone, whether you're a seasoned adventurer or just starting your outdoor journey."

Robby Eskridge, founder of Nomad Be Happy, adds, "Chattanooga has a vibrant outdoor community that has been fostered by local businesses and nonprofits. This festival is a testament to that and will have something for everyone in a fun and relaxed setting.

Festival admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance to be entered for a chance to win an outdoor adventure vacation package including a weekend campervan rental from Nomad Be Happy, camping at Roamstead, rafting with Adventures Unlimited and more.

Learn more by visiting outshineadventures.com/chattanooga-outdoor-festival.