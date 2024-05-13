Nooga Splash Floating Aqua Park Opens This Saturday On The Tennessee River

Chattanooga Presents announces the season opening of Nooga Splash, one of Chattanooga’s most exciting summertime attractions, on Saturday, May 18 at Chester Frost Park beach.

The only floating water park of its kind on the Tennessee River, Nooga Splash provides active fun for all ages with an extended season that runs through September 28 this year.

Nooga Splash, a 35-section inflatable obstacle course on the water, now includes a “Water Wheel,” and a “Tilting Saturn,” and a “Kiddie Splash” section for kids under 45” inches to join in the fun. A new 15’ high slide will also be added to the main course by the end of the month.

Nooga Splash offers heart-racing fun for all ages who want to run, jump, climb, splash and bounce while keeping cool on the water. The attraction will be open daily, with hours from 11am-8pm Sunday-Friday and 10am-8pm on Saturdays. Sessions are offered for a Single Splash (one hour), a Half-Day Splash (four hours) or all All-Day Splash. Reserved tickets can be purchased online or on site, although group tickets must be purchased in advance.

Take advantage of group discounts (minimum 15 guests) for your summer camp groups, organizations, and youth groups or consider a private rental for exclusive use outside of public open hours. Nooga Splash is also a perfect choice for summertime birthday parties, offering a no-hassle celebration. Season Passes for individuals and families will provide unlimited access to Nooga Splash throughout the season, as well as offer discounts for rentals and concessions.

Nooga Splash is surrounded by Chattanooga’s best beach, picnicking, a campground and hiking trails at Chester Frost Park. Snack and drink concessions will be available at the beachfront Refreshment Zone as well as beach gear, kayaks and stand-up paddleboard rentals. Food trucks will be on site on high-volume weekends. Free and convenient parking is also available

Nooga Splash is locally owned and operated through professional event producer, Chattanooga Presents, who also owns Ice on the Landing ice skating rink, the Nightfall Concert Series, Adelle’s Creperie, and The Granfalloon, and produces of Pops on the River and the 3 Sisters Festival.

Nooga Splash is proud to have j103 Radio as its media sponsor.

Visit noogasplash.com to make your reservation and learn other details.