O-Fish-Ally Awesome: Aquarium Joins Library Family Pass Program

The Tennessee Aquarium and Chattanooga Public Library have teamed up to offer Aquarium Family Passes available to checkout for free with a current Chattanooga Public Library card.

Passes are now available at all library locations, and each covers admission for 2 adults and up to 5 children.

The Aquarium offers visitors two worlds to dive into: freshwater exhibits in the River Journey building and marine exhibits in the Ocean Journey building.

As one of the top-rated aquariums in the country and one of the most popular in the region, the Aquarium brings big value to a public library card.

“Our partnership with the Tennessee Aquarium exemplifies our commitment to providing access to enriching cultural experiences for all Chattanoogans,” Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn said. “By offering these passes, we're not just opening doors — we're making waves in creating one Chattanooga, where every resident has the opportunity to enjoy all the experiences our vibrant community has to offer.”

“The Tennessee Aquarium is proud to participate in the Family Pass Program,” said Keith Sanford, the Aquarium’s President and CEO. “Joining at the start of the summer season has multiple community benefits. The program not only increases accessibility for Chattanooga families who will become immersed in the Aquarium’s educational experience, it can also help bolster engagement for summer reading programs.”

The Aquarium is open daily, offering face-to-face experiences with aquatic life from all over the world, as well as special events and tours. To find out more about the Aquarium, including hours of operation, visit tnaqua.org.

The Library also offers family passes at all locations to:

The Library also offers passes to Chattanooga Lookouts games and Chattanooga Audubon Society available at the downtown location only.

To learn more about these passes as well as other library services and programs, visit chattlibrary.org.