Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan To Connect All To The Outdoors

Outdoor Chattanooga, a distinguished division of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, proudly announces the release of its 2024-2028 Strategic Plan.

Representing a visionary blueprint forged over two decades of fostering connections between Chattanoogans and the city's dynamic outdoor offerings, this strategic plan reflects a commitment to transparency in addressing historical accessibility gaps within the outdoor community.

By strategically reducing barriers, enhancing accessibility, and championing inclusivity, the plan charts a course for an enriched outdoor experience in Chattanooga.

"This blueprint represents more than just a plan; it's a commitment to building our outdoor spaces to be a welcome home for all Chattanoogans and guests,” Says Gail Loveland-Barille, Director of Outdoor Chattanooga, “Through the 5 key strategies identified in this plan, we aim to create a thriving outdoor future. This plan is a testament to our dedication to reducing barriers, enhancing inclusivity, and continuing to build on outdoor recreation as an integral part of Chattanooga's identity."

The plan highlights five key strategic goals:

Community Health and Wellness: Our commitment extends beyond the physical to encompass mental well-being and overall health. This involves not only the creation of recreational spaces but also the implementation of innovative wellness programs and strategic partnerships. By fostering these initiatives, we aim to cultivate a healthier community where individuals can thrive in mind, body, and spirit. Access to the Outdoors: our strategic plan places a strong emphasis on establishing accessible and inclusive environments for recreational activities. This vision comes to life through the thoughtful development and meticulous stewardship of programs, trails, and green spaces. Our goal is to offer residents abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation, not only promoting a healthier lifestyle but also nurturing a profound and lasting connection with the beauty of nature. Connecting People and Nature: Fostering a robust sense of community lies at the core of our strategic plan. We are dedicated to orchestrating programs and events that inspire residents to forge connections with both each other and the natural world. This commitment extends to community gatherings, educational workshops, and initiatives designed to instill a sense of environmental stewardship, cultivating a resilient bond between our residents and the wonders of the natural world. Regional Outdoor Economy: Acknowledging the economic opportunities inherent in our region's outdoor resources, the strategic plan endeavors to catalyze the expansion of the outdoor economy. Through the support of local businesses in the outdoor recreation sector, the attraction of tourism, and the promotion of outdoor events, we aim to cultivate a sustainable economic ecosystem that reinvests in and preserves our natural surroundings. Building a Solid Foundation: Establishing a solid foundation is essential for enduring success. Aligning resources with our goals and policies enables us to champion sustainability and fortitude for the long term.

By focusing on community health and wellness, increased access to the outdoors, furthering connections between people and nature, supporting an innovative regional outdoor economy and building a solid foundation for long-term success, we are committed to creating a sustainable and thriving outdoor future for all.

The 2024 Strategic Plan is located at www.outdoorchattanooga.com