Party For The Planet Awards Grant To Chattanooga Zoo To Connect Families To Nature

This year, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums has awarded Party for the Planet grants totaling $95,000 to 12 projects led by AZA-accredited facilities.

The Chattanooga Zoo has been awarded a $5,000 grant as they team up with their community partner, Reflection Riding, for a three-part volunteer service project focused on practical environmental actions. Participants will engage in invasive species removal, waterway cleanup, and the creation of pollinator spaces at both locations.

AZA is in its sixth year of the Party for the Planet campaign with support from the Disney Conservation Fund.

“From Earth Day to World Ocean Day, this campaign, with the generous support of the Disney Conservation Fund, leverages the reach and resources of AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums to clean, connect, and conserve by providing family-friendly volunteer and conservation action opportunities that focus on creating healthy habitats to improve our planet, like planting a pollinator garden or cleaning up a nearby waterway,” said Dan Ashe, president and chief executive officer of AZA.

For the past 25 years, the AZA community has celebrated our planet with Party For The Planet events in the largest combined Earth Day (22 April), Endangered Species Day (20 May), and World Ocean Day (8 June) celebration in North America.

Party for the Planet offers families unique opportunities to visit their local AZA-accredited zoo and aquarium, celebrate the Earth’s biodiversity, and learn how they can take action to make a difference. Scheduled Party for the Planet events include education and conservation presentations, keeper talks, and environmental activities.

More information about AZA’s Party For The Planet: Spring Into Action efforts can be found at www.aza.org/party-for-the-planet.